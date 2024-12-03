A Premier League football club has defended its captain's decision not to wear a rainbow armband because of his religious beliefs.

Ipswich Town's Sam Morsy, who is a practising Muslim, was reported to be the only captain in the Premier League not to wear the armband at the weekend as part of the Rainbow Laces campaign.

The Egyptian international, 33, turned out in the traditional dark captain's armband as Ipswich Town lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest on 30 November.

He is expected to do the same as Ipswich take on Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

Sam Morsy wearing the traditional armband during the match against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. Credit: PA Images

It has emerged that the Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi, who is a Christian, wore the rainbow armband during his side's 1-all draw with Newcastle on 30 November, but wrote "I love Jesus" on it.

Marc Guehi, Crystal Palace's captain seen with "I love Jesus" written on his armband Credit: PA Images

Ipswich Town backed Sam Morsy's decision not to wear it at all, saying in a statement: "We respect the decision of our captain Sam Morsy who has chosen not to wear the captain's rainbow armband because of his religious beliefs."

But supporters from the Rainbow Tractors LGBTQ+ fan group said they were disappointed in the decision.

The group said while they had known about it in advance, "we are disappointed that Sam Morsy chose not to wear the rainbow armband in support of the Rainbow Laces campaign."

The Rainbow Tractors' spokesperson said it was important for all fans to feel included, but added that they also respected Mr Morsy's religious beliefs.

Rainbow Laces promotional material on display at Anfield over the weekend. Credit: PA Images

Ipswich Town stressed its backing for inclusion generally, adding: "The club is committed to being a fully inclusive club which supports everyone.

"We proudly support the Premier League's Rainbow Laces campaign and stand with the LGBTQ+ community in promoting equality and acceptance."

The club added: "During this year’s campaign, members of the club’s men’s and women’s first-teams visited our Foundation’s weekly LGBTQ+ football session, while the club also made a joint pledge of solidarity and inclusivity alongside Nottingham Forest ahead of Saturday’s game."

The Premier League has pledged to back the Stonewall Rainbow Laces campaign at matches until 5 December.

Stonewall says the campaign, which started in 2013, is about making sure "sport should be a safe place where everyone belongs".

Ipswich Town, who sit second from bottom in the league, face fellow strugglers Crystal Palace on Tuesday night, and the club said there would be more backing for the Rainbow Laces campaign on display at Portman Road.

