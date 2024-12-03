Officers are investigating after a man's body was found at the side of the A47.

Emergency services including paramedics were called to the busy road outside of King's Lynn, Norfolk, just before 9.30am on Monday 2 December after reports a body of a man in his 20s had been found by the road.

The death is being treated as unexplained and his next of kin have been informed, according to Norfolk Police.

The body was found between the Pullover roundabout and the Shoreboat roundabout at Tilney All Saints and the section of A47 between the junctions was closed for several hours on Monday during police inquiries.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have any information or relevant dashcam footage of a man walking in the area early Monday morning.

