A police officer has denied causing the death of a great-grandmother following a collision with a motorcycle that was part of a royal escort.

Christopher Harrison, 67, appeared at the Old Bailey on Wednesday where he spoke only to confirm his identity and enter his not guilty plea to death by careless driving.

He was granted unconditional bail and will face trial on 10 November next year.

Helen Holland, 81, from Birchanger in Essex, was struck at the junction of West Cromwell Road and Warwick Road in Earl’s Court, west London, on the afternoon of May 10, 2023.

She suffered serious injuries and died two weeks later.

After Ms Holland’s death was announced, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “The Duchess of Edinburgh is deeply saddened to hear that Helen Holland has passed away.

“Her Royal Highness’s deepest condolences and sympathies go to all of Ms Holland’s family.”

