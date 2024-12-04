A family have paid tribute to a hard-working father-of-four who died after he was struck by a pick-up truck while walking in the early hours.

Lewis Armour, 35, died after the crash on the A4500 in Earls Barton just before 2am on 24 November.

Police investigating the crash, which happened near the junction with Wellingborough Road, said the driver stopped at the scene.

Mr Armour, who lived in the Kettering area, had four children aged 14, 13, seven and 19-months-old and had been with his partner for 17 years.

His family said: "Lewis was loved by all and touched the hearts of people he met throughout his life.

"His brothers and sisters loved his cheeky banter and Alex, his sister, was his go-to confidante for everything. He worked hard, turning his hand to many skills.

“Lewis was a loving father adored by his four beautiful children, who were inspired by him."

The family said Mr Armour had been a "daddy, a mentor, a role model and an inspiration" who had left only "sweet memories".

They added: “We would like to thank all those who helped and looked after Lewis at the scene, and all those who continue to help with support for the family through these very difficult times."

Police said a 60-year-old Wellingborough man had been released on bail pending further inquiries after being arrested on suspicion of drug driving and causing death by driving without due care/consideration while over a specified limit.

