Play Brightcove video

Gurbaksh Sually, known to most as Simon, has not been seen for ten days. His family spoke to ITV News Anglia's Callum Fairhurst.

The family of a man who has been missing for more than a week since meeting friends at a pub in London say his disappearance is "so out of character".

Gurbaksh Sually, who is known to most as Simon, is from Ipswich and was last seen in London by his friends on the evening of Saturday 24 November.

The 37-year-old's disappearance is being investigated by Suffolk and Metropolitan Police, who notified Mr Sually's family that his phone was active in Ipswich last Thursday.

His brother Mohinder Sually told ITV News Anglia that the family have been desperately searching for him and appealing for information.

Mohinder Sually said: “This is so out of character.

"We have a network of people who he is friends with or worked with or socialised with for the last 15 years, basically.

"And not a single person has heard from him. I'm waking up and I'm just hoping for some kind of news.”

Mohinder Sually, Simon's brother, says the ordeal is getting "worse and worse". Credit: ITV News Anglia

Police told the family that Mr Sually's phone was used in the IP4 or IP5 postcode areas of Ipswich in the early hours of Thursday morning, but they have not heard from him since he went missing.

Mohinder Sually said: "It gave us hope that he was in Ipswich and he is okay and he is going to come home.

"And then since then we've had no news again so now we're just in the same position.

"It's even worse now because we have no sightings. We've had no kind of activity from his cards, his phone. So this just unknown just kind of gets worse and worse and worse."

A poster created by the family of Gurbaksh Sually. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The Sually family are asking people in the area to check doorbell or dashcam footage to see if he can be spotted.

His parents Harjot and Surinder Singh Sually are being supported by volunteers like their pub landlord and Mr Sually's boss from America, who is flying in to help.

Harjot Sually, Simon's mother, said: "Simon, we love you so much. And just contact us, your friends or anyone.

"You're not in trouble. Mum loves you so much."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.