Concerns have been raised by two former teachers and a Member of Parliament that pupils and staff are being let down by an academy trust.

Ian Sollom, MP for St Neots and Mid Cambridgeshire, expressed his concerns to ITV News about the leadership of the Astrea Academy Trust, particularly regarding its oversight of schools in St Neots.The Trust took over the town's two secondary schools—Longsands Academy and Ernulf Academy—in 2019.

Mr Sollom told ITV News he is concerned about the high turnover of staff at Longsands Academy, and voiced his worries about the impact it's having on students' anxiety and mental health.

It comes as 48 members of staff left Longsands Academy between July 2023 and July 2024.

Longsands Academy in St Neots was rated "good" by Ofsted in February.

Responding to our investigation, a spokesperson for the Astrea Academy Trust said: “Last year was a difficult year for the school and we are sorry that this meant that a number of staff left.

“We do try to make sure that every teacher’s workload is manageable, whilst making sure our pupils are on track to get the best possible results...

“We know that sadly many teachers across the country do leave the profession due to stress and workload and we want to do our very best to retain our excellent teaching staff."Mr Sollom said he has met with the Department for Education and Ofsted following complaints about the way the schools are being run and has urged parents to complain to Ofsted if they are concerned.

“The school complaints process is the first port of call, but if you lack confidence in the complaints process, you need to be able to go somewhere.“I've been talking to Ofsted, I've been talking to the Department for Education, so I think it's important that people have an outlet when they’re concerned and that's the place that's the only place to go really within the current structures.“I am concerned about the staff turnover, the level, the level of substitute teachers, for example, and we're seeing sort of some of the impact on that of the on the attendance and the young people's anxiety and mental health,” he told ITV NewsIn July, teachers from Longsands Academy lined up outside the school in protest, unhappy about some of the controversial behaviour policies.

Peter Jeffery decided to leave Longsands Academy this year.

Peter Jeffery, a teacher with over 30 years of experience, spent 15 years teaching English at Longsands Academy. He also served as a union representative during his time at the school.This year he left the school after disagreeing with some of the behaviour policies that were in place.He told ITV News he felt policies were too rigid."On something like uniform, there was an example near the end of the year where a student came into the school, they had a note from their parent explaining that the previous day there'd been a downpour and the shoes were wet.

“That student was told, If we can't find a pair of shoes in reset, you will be taken out of lessons because you're not wearing the proper shoes.

“It's those kinds of policies I think which which a lot of teachers felt uncomfortable with that the idea that you would withdraw a student from their classroom,”

“I think to be completely frank, I'm fairly resilient, but it's been incredibly stressful,” he told ITV News“It's been one and probably the most stressful working year I've had in my life. And I am 60 years old.”

Sam Blake was a teacher at Longsands Academy which is run by Astrea Academy Trust.

Sam Blake also worked at Longsands for nine years as a Physics Teacher and was a union representative.He said his experience working at the school made him question the profession.“It just me? Am I not good enough for it? Should I not be a teacher? Should I be in a different career?“If I hadn’t found a different teaching job by the end of the year, I would be leaving school regardless.”

The Astrea Academy Trust told ITV News that staff they spoke to said they enjoy working at Longsands, and describe it as a positive place with good leadership.

The Trust says they insist on good behaviour by students so that staff can get on with the work they are there to do.

Earlier this year, Longsands Academy was given a ‘Good’ rating by Ofsted, an upgrade, from the ‘requires improvement’ rating it was given in 2019.

The new report praised the school for “empowering and supporting leaders effectively” and said this resulted in “improvements to the quality of education” and pupils’ personal development.It also said The trust and school have worked to address staff’s workload and well-being and that “most staff are positive about the progress the school is making with this”.The trust says it takes a traditional approach to teaching, behaviour, and culture, influenced by a book titled “Teach Like A Champion”.

Longsands Academy is one of two secondary schools in St Neots.

Dr Frances Gilbert a Senior Lecturer at Goldsmiths University and former teacher said this style of teaching divides opinions but does have some benefits.“The book advocates very strict behaviour policies for teachers to follow, and it tells teachers that learning is a form of imitation.“There are forms of positive reinforcement, rewards, and then a series of punishments if they don't abide by the rules.“It works well because children learn to imitate what the teacher is telling them to do, and then they replicate that in the exam and often get good exam results,” Dr Gilbert said.”

A spokesperson for the Astrea Academy Trust said: "We are committed to giving the young people of St Neots a brilliant education.

“Nevertheless, we know there is always more to do and we will continue to welcome parents, local councillors, business leaders and the local MP to our schools.”