A hit-and-run driver who ran over a teenage boy while fleeing from police has been jailed for more than six years.

Charlie Stray, 23, was driving on the wrong side of the road when he hit a 15-year-old boy who was crossing the road, causing him to somersault over the car, said Northamptonshire Police.

His number plate was picked up by police systems, and officers began following the silver Vauxhall Astra, which had been reported stolen in April.

Stray drove from Linden Avenue into St Mary's Road in Kettering, and his driving became more dangerous as he reached speeds of up to 60mph in a 30mph zone, eventually hitting the boy at a junction on London Road.

He did not stop to check on the teenager, instead driving off before leaving the car at Kettering train station and running across the track as he attempted to flee from the police. He was soon caught and arrested.

He was searched and officers found 13 wraps of heroin hidden in his sock, while a mobile phone dropped near the stolen car was found containing messages connected to drug dealing.

Stray, of no fixed address, was charged with seven offences on 29 April, including dangerous driving, failing to stop after a road collision and possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and driving without a licence and insurance.

In November he was sentenced to 22 months in prison for the assault causing actual bodily harm and 13 months for dangerous driving offence, to run concurrently, having earlier pleaded guilty.

In addition, he was handed 53-month sentences for each of the drug offences, making a total of 75 months in prison. He was also disqualified from driving for 62 months and must take an extended driving test to get another licence.

Det Con Vicky Wiley said she hoped "that Stray is aware that his dangerous and reckless use of the roads that day put the lives of innocent people at risk, and it was through sheer luck that his actions did not leave a family grieving for their loved one".