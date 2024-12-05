This video contains distressing images Play Brightcove video

Watch the chase between a knife-wielding man and a Cambridgeshire Police officer. (Credit: Cambridgeshire Police/YouTube)

A man who abused his ex-partner before chasing a police officer while armed with a kitchen knife has been jailed.

Aaron Muxlow, 34, fled from Cambridgeshire Police officers at his ex-partner's home in Campkin Road, Cambridge, around 9am on 11 October.

He was found in Nunn's Way, where he pulled a large kitchen knife from his waistband and threatened an officer.

When the officer pursued him, Muxlow said he would "kill" him and chased the officer away.

He was later arrested by armed police outside a medical centre.

At Cambridge Crown Court, Muxlow, of no fixed address, was jailed for two years, having pleaded guilty to criminal damage, possession of a knife in a public place, threats to kill and possession of cannabis.

