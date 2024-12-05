Seven men were found trapped in a lorry carrying pallets of Nutella after banging was heard from inside.

Emergency services discovered the people at 8.45pm on Monday after the white Scania vehicle was stopped at the Brampton Hut Services in Cambridgeshire near the A14.

Cambridgeshire Police, the hazardous response team, paramedics and firefighters rescued the men who were found on top of the pallets which were stacked 10 to 12 feet high, said police.

They added the lorry had come from Dover just hours before stopping at the Brampton services.

Bangs from inside were heard from a passer-by and the group of men included four people from Turkey and three from Syria.

They were checked over by paramedics and taken to King's Lynn police investigation Centre in Norfolk before being transferred to the immigration service.

The 44-year-old lorry driver was arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal entry into the UK and was bailed until March.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…