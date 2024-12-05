A woman whose 21 dogs and cats were found filthy and without access to food or water has been banned from keeping animals for life.

Cambridgeshire Police were called after a "rotten smell" was coming from a property in Guyhirn, near Wisbech, and dogs were fighting.

Officers found 18 dogs and three cats to be soaked in urine and faeces and suffering from malnutrition, dehydration, fleas and ulcers. Three of the animals were pregnant.

Tina Shortell, 67, of Orton Brimbles, Peterborough, admitted neglect and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

She has been given a 12-week suspended prison sentence and banned from keeping animals for life, as well as being ordered to pay £6,000 in costs and compensation to the pet rescue charity who cared for the animals she neglected.

PC Kirsty Hulley said: “Shortell caused unimaginable suffering to 21 helpless animals in her care, leaving them with no food or water and suffering in pain from untreated wounds and skin conditions.

“I’m pleased to report the animals received the treatment and care they deserved following their ordeal and all have now found loving new homes."

Inspectors found pets with filthy, matted coats soaked with urine and faeces, malnutrition, dehydration, fleas and ulcers. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Councillor Susan Wallwork, from Fenland District Council, said: “This was an appalling case and we thank everyone involved in the rescue of these animals.

“Our environmental health officers continue to work to ensure the property which was left in a shocking state by this terrible use is no longer a blight on the community.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.