A case of bird flu has been confirmed at a commercial poultry premises in Norfolk, the third in England this year.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) confirmed a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 strain near Watton, Norfolk.

It is not known how many birds are on the site but all poultry at the infected premises will now be humanely culled in an effort to control the spread of the virus, said the department.

An exclusion zone has been placed around a poultry premises near Watton, Norfolk with a confirmed case of bird flu Credit: DEFRA

It is the first case of bird flu in the East of England this season and the third in England this year.

While outbreaks can devastate the poultry industry, it can spread to humans which makes the disease a public health risk.

A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone have been put in place surrounding the premises.