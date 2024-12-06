Detectives have named a second suspect as teams search for a man thought to have been murdered and dumped in a landfill site.

Cumali Turhan, 45, disappeared after visiting a pub and restaurant in Chelmsford, Essex, in the early hours of Tuesday, 19 November, and a man has been charged.

Police have been searching for a second suspect, and have now named him as Ceyhan Dinler, 38, from Chelmsford.

Dinler left the country via London Stansted Aiport on the same day Mr Turhan went missing, investigators confirmed.

Mr Turhan has not been heard from since just after midnight on Tuesday, 19 November.

That night, he had visited The Globe pub on Rainsford Road and then Barista on Duke Street. CCTV footage suggests he did not leave the late-night venue.

Forensics officers searched locations around Duke Street and a refuse transfer site in Chelmsford.

They began searching for his body in a landfill site last Wednesday, having identified a 5,000 sq m area.

Det Ch Insp Louise Metcalfe of Essex Police, who is leading this investigation, said: “It is more than two weeks since Cumali’s disappearance and teams of officers from across Essex Police are working hard to understand what has happened to him.

“This is an extremely challenging investigation, with a missing man at its heart. We are determined to get answers for his family and bring those responsible to justice.

“We continue to appeal for information and would ask anyone with information on Cumali’s disappearance to get in touch.”

The man already charged, 44-year-old Ciprian Ilie, appeared in court on 23 November where he was charged with assisting an offender in relation to murder and preventing lawful and decent burial of a dead body.

He was returned to custody to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on 23 December.

