Police are searching for a knifeman who stabbed a woman in her own home during an attempted burglary.

Suffolk Police were called to Admiral Road in Pinewood, Ipswich around 4.55pm on Saturday 7 December to reports of a suspected burglary.

The victim, in her 40s, said she was upstairs when she heard a noise and went to investigate, before finding a man in the property.

Police said she suffered stab wounds but her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The man, who was wearing dark clothing and wore a face covering, possibly a scarf over his mouth, fled the scene via the recreation ground.

When police turned up, a member of public approached officers to say that he had been the victim of an attempted robbery in Ellenbrook Park a short time earlier.

He said a man, reportedly carrying a knife, approached him and attempted to steal his phone and wallet before running off.

Suffolk Police believe the incidents are linked.

Officers are trying to find the suspect and are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Local residents are being asked to review their doorbell footage and to contact police with anything that may help the case.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know