Play Brightcove video

One of the most vulnerable stretches of coastline in the UK has taken another battering from Storm Darragh.

Dramatic pictures taken at Hemsby on the Norfolk coast show rough seas smashing into coastal defences.

Lifeboat coxswain Dan Hurd, who shot the video, said he estimated that another three to four metres of land had been lost overnight.

He said: "Loads has gone and there is still an hour to go until high tide. It's really not looking great, even sand dunes have been falling."

Forecasters said the Norfolk coast bore the brunt of the storm in the east of the country, with winds reaching nearly 60mph.

Strong winds have caused more erosion at Hemsby where sand dunes were seen collapsing during the storm. Credit: Dan Hurd

Several properties have had to be demolished in Hemsby in the last few years as parts of the Marrams, or sand dunes, along that part of the coast have been lost to the sea.

One former resident, who lost his home this time last year, is continuing to pursue a landmark legal case against the Government, claiming it has not done enough to protect the area from the ravages of climate change.

Kevin Jordan's claim was initally rejected by the High Court, but now he plans to appeal. He's being backed by Friends of the Earth.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know