A former Premier League player who was taken to hospital after a medical emergency at a match is "stable and communicating".

Ex-Ipswich Town midfielder and current club ambassador Simon Milton "fell unwell" at Portman Road on Sunday, the club said.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and has gone home to rest "in good spirits", a spokesperson added.

During the second half of Ipswich's 2-1 loss to AFC Bournemouth, the club said a "medical emergency" occurred in the director's box.

"The Club wishes to thank all first responders who were quick to act and provide support," a spokesperson said.

The incident happened as Ipswich were denied their first home win of the Premier League season, conceding twice in the final ten minutes to suffer defeat.

Milton made hundreds of appearances for Ipswich, including three seasons in the Premier League between 1992 and 1995.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know