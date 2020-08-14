The Met Office has a yellow weather warning in force for the risk of thunderstorms until Monday 17 August
Friday Evening and overnight
Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected through the evening and overnight, Generally overcast through much of the night, especially toward the east coast. Feeling warm and humid.
Minimum temperature 16 °C.
Saturday
Cloud breaking during the morning to give some bright or sunny spells. Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout and it will feel humid.
Maximum temperature 24 °C.
Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday
Generally cloudy Sunday and Monday with heavy showers or thunderstorms likely, these locally severe. Brighter Tuesday with further thundery showers. Less hot than of late, but still warm and humid.
The East of England has been experiencing heatwave conditions where the maximum temperature reaches 27°C of higher for three or more consecutive days.
The highest temperature so far this year in the Anglia region was 35.9°C (96.6°F) recorded in Bedford on Friday 31 July.
Maximum temperatures in the Anglia region in the past few days
Thursday 13 August - 28.1°C (82.6°F) in Wattisham, Suffolk
Wednesday 12 August - 34.2°C (93.6°C) in Cambridge and Cavendish, Suffolk
Tuesday 11 August - 32.8°C (91.0°F) in Cavendish, Suffolk
Monday 10 August - 34.1°C (93.4°F) in Cambridge
Sunday 9 August - 32.4°C (90.3°F) at Cavendish in Suffolk
Saturday 8 August - 33.5°C (92.3°F) at Writtle in Essex
Friday 7 August - 35.3°C (95.5°F) at Santon Downham on the Suffolk-Norfolk border
Thursday 6 August - 28.4ºC (83.1ºF) at Writtle in Essex
Wednesday 5 August - 28.4ºC (83.1ºF) at Tibenham in Norfolk
