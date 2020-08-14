The Met Office has a yellow weather warning in force for the risk of thunderstorms until Monday 17 August

Friday Evening and overnight

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected through the evening and overnight, Generally overcast through much of the night, especially toward the east coast. Feeling warm and humid.

Minimum temperature 16 °C.

Saturday

Cloud breaking during the morning to give some bright or sunny spells. Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout and it will feel humid.

Maximum temperature 24 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday

Generally cloudy Sunday and Monday with heavy showers or thunderstorms likely, these locally severe. Brighter Tuesday with further thundery showers. Less hot than of late, but still warm and humid.

Read more: Lightning strikes school as thunderstorms bring flash flooding to parts of the Anglia region

Read more: ITV meteorologist Chris Page uses a kitchen sink experiment to demonstrate how thunderstorms form

The East of England has been experiencing heatwave conditions where the maximum temperature reaches 27°C of higher for three or more consecutive days.

The highest temperature so far this year in the Anglia region was 35.9°C (96.6°F) recorded in Bedford on Friday 31 July.

Maximum temperatures in the Anglia region in the past few days

Thursday 13 August - 28.1°C (82.6°F) in Wattisham, Suffolk

Wednesday 12 August - 34.2°C (93.6°C) in Cambridge and Cavendish, Suffolk

Tuesday 11 August - 32.8°C (91.0°F) in Cavendish, Suffolk

Monday 10 August - 34.1°C (93.4°F) in Cambridge

Sunday 9 August - 32.4°C (90.3°F) at Cavendish in Suffolk

Saturday 8 August - 33.5°C (92.3°F) at Writtle in Essex

Friday 7 August - 35.3°C (95.5°F) at Santon Downham on the Suffolk-Norfolk border

Thursday 6 August - 28.4ºC (83.1ºF) at Writtle in Essex

Wednesday 5 August - 28.4ºC (83.1ºF) at Tibenham in Norfolk