On the moo-ve: Cow escapes from abattoir

A cow is on the loose, after escaping from an abattoir in Carlisle. A farmer and police officers tried to capture the animal, which was discovered near the Honda and BMW garages in an industrial estate just off the M6.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The young, brown cow was last seen heading down Kingstown Road, towards Carlisle city centre.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

It's thought it fled from West Scottish Lamb Limited, an abattoir near to where the heifer was found. People have taken to Twitter to share support for the cow, which is being named "Daisy". Some social media users have called for the cow to be freed and are using the hashtag #SaveCarlisleCow.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Police on the scene have confirmed that the cow has now been shot dead.