Family of Jean Hanlon: We will never stop fighting for answers

The son of woman whose body was discovered in a Greek harbour ten years ago says he will fight until his "dying day" for answers.

Jean Hanlon was discovered in Heraklion harbour on 13 March 2009, after she went missing four days previously.

The original post-mortem concluded she had drowned, but a second opinion suggested she had injuries consistent with a struggle.

Greek authorities shut down the investigation in 2018. However, her family has been campaigning for the last year for the case to be fully reinvestigated.