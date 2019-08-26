- ITV Report
Family of Jean Hanlon: We will never stop fighting for answers
- Jean Hanlon's son, Michael Porter.
The son of woman whose body was discovered in a Greek harbour ten years ago says he will fight until his "dying day" for answers.
Jean Hanlon was discovered in Heraklion harbour on 13 March 2009, after she went missing four days previously.
The original post-mortem concluded she had drowned, but a second opinion suggested she had injuries consistent with a struggle.
Greek authorities shut down the investigation in 2018. However, her family has been campaigning for the last year for the case to be fully reinvestigated.
Her son, Michael Porter, has now launched a fresh public appeal in hope of uncovering new information about the death of his mother.
He says he will fight until his "last breath" for answers.
Michael, and Jean's granddaughter Rachel, travelled to Crete to visit the site where she was found a decade on.
They released ten biodegradable balloons at the site she was found, one for every year they've been fighting for their questions to be answered.
Jean Hanlon left Dumfries to follow her dream of living on Crete.
Her body was found with multiple injuries including a broken neck near the main harbour.
One witness claimed they had seen her drinking earlier with a man she didn't know.
Two suspects were interviewed but no charges were brought.
The case was "archived" by local authorities in 2018.
The case has featured in a number of documentaries over the last ten years, including the recent “Murdered In Paradise - The Killing Of Jean Hanlon”.