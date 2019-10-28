Rescuers trying to save man dangling from Dixon's Chimney

A huge rescue operation is underway to try and save a man who became trapped on Dixon's Chimney, in Carlisle. The man was spotted at the top of the 290ft high structure at 2:30am. Police have sealed off all the surrounding streets. Fire and ambulance crews have been on standby throughout the morning, and are working with police officers to get the man down.

A coastguard helicopter was seen hovering over the chimney at around 8.15, where a man could be seen dangling. The police have no abandoned the use of a helicopter due to safety issues. Road closures are currently in place at Stanhope Road, Charlotte Street and Shaddongate where it meets Bridge Street (A595).

The man was last seen at the top of Dixon's Chimney. Credit: Spotted: Denton Holme