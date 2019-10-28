- ITV Report
-
Rescuers trying to save man dangling from Dixon's Chimney
A huge rescue operation is underway to try and save a man who became trapped on Dixon's Chimney, in Carlisle.
The man was spotted at the top of the 290ft high structure at 2:30am. Police have sealed off all the surrounding streets.
Fire and ambulance crews have been on standby throughout the morning, and are working with police officers to get the man down.
A coastguard helicopter was seen hovering over the chimney at around 8.15, where a man could be seen dangling.
The police have no abandoned the use of a helicopter due to safety issues.
Road closures are currently in place at Stanhope Road, Charlotte Street and Shaddongate where it meets Bridge Street (A595).
A spokesperson from Cumbria Police said:
“This is a very complex and difficult process given the obvious dangers to the man and the extreme difficulty in gaining access to him in a way which will keep him and emergency services safe.
“I can assure the public that the emergency services are working tirelessly and effectively together to resolve this issues safely for all and that the protection of life is our first priority.
“I ask people impacted by the incident and the road closures to continue to show patience.”
“I’d also like to ask anyone who has a cherry picker in excess of 90 metres within Cumbria to please contact Cumbria police or Cumbria Fire and rescue service on 999.”
