Tributes paid to man who died in Dixon's Chimney tragedy

Tributes have been paid to a man who died after becoming stranded on top of Dixon's Chimney on Monday.

Robert Philip Longcake, known as Phil to his family and friends, died after he became trapped at the top of the 290 foot chimney for 15 hours.

His family described him as a "strong, brave man who achieved a lot in his short life". They said that after a recent trauma Phil had been struggling with his mental health.

In a statement, they said:

"Phil was a strong, brave man who achieved a lot in his short life. Sadly, due to recent disclosures he made about historic trauma he suffered, Phil was battling with his mental health, with the love and support of his family and health professionals whilst trying to overcome this.

"He was a keen motorcyclist and would often spend weekends away with his son, Robert. He loved fell walking with his dog Ted and was a passionate musician who played the guitar, piano and accordion.He also loved to sing, and did his own covers of popular music.

"Phil was a fantastic granddad to his three grandchildren, James, George and William. They adored him.

"Phil had many wonderful and happy times with his family, and these memories will be treasured by his loved ones.

"Phil will be very much missed by his wife Andrea, his two children Robert and Laura and their partners Sarah and Darren, grandchildren James, George and William, dad Bill and brother John, and all his friends and those that knew him."

Phil's family ask for all donations to be made to MIND in memory of him and ask for no floral tributes.