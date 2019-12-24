Ben Stokes' father in 'critical condition' in hospital

Ben and Ged Stokes Credit: PA/ITV News

Ben Stokes' father Ged is in "a critical condition" in a Johannesburg hospital, with the England all-rounder at his bedside. The England and Wales Cricket Board announced the former rugby league player was taken in with a "serious illness" on Monday. The 28-year-old all-rounder will not attend England's training session at SuperSport Park in Centurion, 45 minutes north of Johannesburg, but will instead be with his family.

A statement was released by England Cricket on Twitter, it read: " Ben Stokes' father, Ged, was admitted to hospital on Monday in Johannesburg after suffering a serious illness. He remains in critical condition "The all-rounder will not be at England's training session at SuperSport Park this afternoon so that he can at his dad's bedside. "The England and Wales Cricket Board, with the support of Ben and his family, request that the media and public respect Ben and his family's privacy at this time."

Ged Stokes and his wife Deb Stokes during an interview with ITV Border in 2017. Credit: ITV News

England captain Joe Root, speaking at a press conference, said: "It puts things in perspective. We're here to play good, hard cricket but it's important as a squad that we want Ben and his family to have all the support they can get. "I want to stress the importance of respecting his privacy. All the players and squad want to show Ben our support. "What's most important is we support him and his family. It's crucial that comes first." England will allow Stokes whatever freedom he needs ahead of the Test match and will rejig their team as necessary if he is unable to feature. Former clubs have also been sending Ged their best wishes.

