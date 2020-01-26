Police officer dies in M6 crash near Carlisle

A police officer has died after a serious crash which closed the M6 for several hours, Cumbria Constabulary has confirmed.

The collision involving one vehicle happened at 2pm on the southbound carriageway between junction 43 and 44 on Sunday.

A spokesperson from the force confirmed that a 47-year-old officer - who worked for the constabulary's mobile support group - died at the scene.

The incident closed the M6 in both directions for a number of hours while forensic investigations took place.

Specialist officers are supporting his family at this time.