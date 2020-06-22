Father, two children and dog died in South Cumbria crash, police confirm

Three members of the same family died after being struck by a car in South Cumbria on Father's Day, police have confirmed.

At 2:30pm on Sunday, emergency services responded to a collision on Abbey Road, in Dalton-in-Furness, involving three pedestrians and a car.

They have been named as 37-year-old Joshua Flynn, his son Coby-Jay Flynn, 15, and daughter Skylar Flynn, 12.

The family are believed to have been out for a Father’s Day walk with their 'beloved' dog, Troy, which also died.

The vehicle involved was a Peugeot 206.

Police say the driver, a 47-year-old-man from the local area, has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and three counts of causing death by dangerous driving. He suffered injuries not believed to be serious.