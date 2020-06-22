- ITV Report
Father, two children and dog died in South Cumbria crash, police confirm
Three members of the same family died after being struck by a car in South Cumbria on Father's Day, police have confirmed.
At 2:30pm on Sunday, emergency services responded to a collision on Abbey Road, in Dalton-in-Furness, involving three pedestrians and a car.
They have been named as 37-year-old Joshua Flynn, his son Coby-Jay Flynn, 15, and daughter Skylar Flynn, 12.
The family are believed to have been out for a Father’s Day walk with their 'beloved' dog, Troy, which also died.
The vehicle involved was a Peugeot 206.
Police say the driver, a 47-year-old-man from the local area, has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and three counts of causing death by dangerous driving. He suffered injuries not believed to be serious.
A spokesperson from Cumbria Police said: "The family are currently being supported by our family liaison officers.
"Officers are urging anyone who might have witnessed the incident or the vehicle in the area to contact the Serious Collision Investigation or call 101.
"Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage which may have captured the collision or the moments immediately before or after."