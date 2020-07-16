How do I submit a photo?

Email: You can send your photos by email to weatherpics@itv.com

Twitter: You can tweet @Ross_Hutchinson

Here are some tips for sending in a picture for the weather forecast:

When taking a picture to be used on one of our weather forecasts, don't forget to make them landscape - rather than portrait - as this fits the screen better;

Also, remember that the weather presenters stand on the left-hand side of the screen, so worth taking note of this when trying to capture that perfect picture to send into us;

It's also great if you can tell us where the picture was taken and the name you would like us to credit the picture with.