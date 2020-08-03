Video report by Ryan Dollard.

The funeral of one of Cumbria's last Second World War veterans has taken place.

Evelyn McKie, from Carlisle, joined the Women's Auxiliary Air Force with a friend at the young age of 17. She was one of many women working in the radar service, helping to track enemy planes as they tried to attack Britain between 1939 and 1944.

Over five years, she helped to supply information to the 'plotters' - the people who kept an up to date record of aircraft movements.

Evelyn's was first stationed in the Highlands of Scotland on a quiet radar base, but she was soon sent to the Isle of Man where she spent 18 months

She was then posted on the Isle of Wight. On a rainy day, she remembers waking up to discover hundreds of war-ships in the channel outside of her base. It was the 6 June 1944 - an iconic day in history.

Speaking to ITV Border back in June 2019, for the 75th anniversary of D-Day, Evelyn said her time in the radar rooms was something she "wouldn't have missed for the world."

She died peacefully at the age of 95 on 21 July. Friends and family gathered to celebrate her life this morning. The funeral cortege scheduled passed by her old care home in Stanwix before a ceremony at Carlisle Crematorium.