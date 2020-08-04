A community in Carlisle is protesting plans to build 80 houses on a piece of land they say harbours a wealth of biodiversity.

Residents who live near Deer Park in north Carlisle are concerned the proposed Gleeson development will not only mean the end of that field, but also affect the Kingsmoor Sidings nature reserve next door.

"In winter I see deer playing, and then all the deer homes would be wrecked with houses and it would just it wouldn't be the same atmosphere as it is now", said local resident, Gabriella Oddy.

Sheena Nellis said: "Why do we need so many houses on this little patch? It's got a carriage drive, it's got wonderful trees, it's got hundreds of marsh orchids. Why would anyone want to build on it?"

Carlisle City Council’s only Green Councillor is also concerned it will affect the wellbeing of people who use it for exercise.

Councillor Helen Davison said: "I'm fully on board with the fact that we do need houses, but I think it's about finding the right green spaces to build them on and this is not one of the right green spaces.

"It's right next to our nature reserve and it's actually going to impact on the nature reserve. And in terms of health and wellbeing, I think it's really important that we keep spaces like this near houses so that people can get out and exercise and look after their health and wellbeing."

The developer says the houses will provide affordable, high quality homes in an area where they're sorely needed as well as create more than 90 jobs.

A statement reads: "“Gleeson Homes has been liaising with Carlisle City Council since February 2019 to deliver a much needed development of 80 high quality low cost homes in the north of the city..

“The Council has earmarked this site for approximately 100 homes but our considered design for 80 affordable homes will enable us to retain mature trees, minimise any disruption to the natural environment and will ensure that it remains a stunning location to both existing residents and our future home owners.

“The new development will not only help meet Carlisle’s need for new homes but also create over 90 jobs, as well as support the local supply chain.

“Gleeson will also be contributing over half a million pounds of funding towards a primary school in the area.”