One of Dumfries and Galloway's best known museums has reopened after having to shut down because of coronavirus restrictions.

The Devil's Porridge Museum tells the story of the thousands of women who worked at the world's biggest munitions factory at Gretna during the First World War. The explosive substance they were mixing looked like porridge, which is where it got its nickname.

Twelve thousand women worked at HM Factory Gretna during the first world war. They had been recruited from across Britain to help make the cordite, an explosive needed to help propel the shells and bullets that would be used on the front line. It meant they had to mix highly volatile substances together in large pans.

"It was a terrible mixture of nitro-cotton and nitroglycerin," says Chairman Richard Brodie. "There would be acid fumes in here and if the women were exposed to it too long their gums would rot and their teeth would fall out so here they were working very hard in conditions we wouldn't tolerate today."

It became known as the "Devil's Porridge".

The museum had been closed for more than four months but reopened on Tuesday, with visitors having to book and wear face coverings. Hand sanitiser is available and one way systems to stop people getting too close.

The reopening of the museum coincides with a significant anniversary. It was on this day, August 4th, in 1914 that Britain declared war on Germany at the start of the first world war. That led to the munitions factory being created and changed the history of this area forever.

Munitions factories sprung up around the country but none in the world was as large as the one at Gretna. It stretched for nine miles and led to the creation of two new townships at Gretna and Eastriggs.

"It's good to get the museum opened. It's great to try to get back to some kind of normality," says Office Manager Arna Johnston. "There's been so much going on. Everybody is affected but now we are back open."

The Vice-Chairman, Graham Croft, adds: "It was good before Covid but I hope after this it is going to get as good."

The museum includes displays of the area's second world war history and an exhibition on the ancient tradition of haaf net fishing. But for most it is the story of the women who played such a vital part in the first world war that captures the imagination.