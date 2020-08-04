A company that supplies renewable gas and electricity says it is creating a hundred new jobs in the Borders.

People's Energy has opened up a new office in Selkirk and started recruiting local workers. It comes just months after OVO Energy closed their office in the town, with the loss of 400 jobs.

The renewable-energy company started from crowdfunding three years ago and aims to is oexpand their business. Husband and wife entrepreneurs, Karin Sode and David Pike, have teamed up with South of Scotland Enterprise.

The pair said: "We're very excited to be here because people have energy experience here which means we can quickly move those people to help our customers. It's an ideal place, fabulous location and a great building here as well so it's all tick boxes really."

People's Energy say they will be here for the long term, announcing plans to generate 100 jobs over the next few months and further employment in the future.

David Pike said: "The region has a highly talented workforce and we look forward to creating around 100 new jobs over the next eighteen months.

"We’re especially pleased to be creating local employment during the current health and economic crisis, when so many jobs are being lost. From small beginnings three years ago, we’re now a rapidly growing gas and electricity supplier with a purpose, serving 180,000 customers across the UK."

The firm has teamed up with South of Scotland Enterprise, who are working with companies, to help promote the area. The group hope because People's Energy has chosen Selkirk as its new home, it will help those who may have lost jobs due to the pandemic, and provide a welcome boost to the local economy.

Professor Russel Griggs, Chair of South of Scotland Enterprise said: “The Borders has a fantastic reputation for high quality customer service and expertise in the energy sector and I see this as a much-needed boost for Selkirk, and the wider South of Scotland economy.

“As we start to move through the route-map out of the COVID-19 crisis, the creation of job opportunities for local people will be an invaluable contribution in rebuilding our communities and businesses.