A 9-year-old boy has suffered 'significant injuries' after he was involved in a collision with a car in West Cumbria.

Emergency services were called at 10:43am on Wednesday following a crash on Mealpot Road, Maryport, involving a silver Rover and a pedestrian.

The boy has been taken to the Cumberland Infirmary, in Carlisle, to be treated for his injuries.

The road was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.