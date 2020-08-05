A 9-year-old boy has suffered 'significant injuries' after he was involved in a collision with a car in West Cumbria.
Emergency services were called at 10:43am on Wednesday following a crash on Mealpot Road, Maryport, involving a silver Rover and a pedestrian.
The boy has been taken to the Cumberland Infirmary, in Carlisle, to be treated for his injuries.
The road was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police on 101, quoting incident number 68 of 5 August.