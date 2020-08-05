Restaurants, pubs, and cafes in the region have reported a surge in the number of customers after the first week of the UK Government's "Eat Out To Help Out" scheme.In a bid to kick start the hospitality industry after lockdown food discounts of up to 50% are available at participating venues from Mondays to Wednesdays throughout August.

At the Cavens Arms in Dumfries, owner, Faye Jeffries, said: "It's been extremely busy, normally on a Saturday we'd have 200 bookings, today we've had 300 bookings, and that's on a Wednesday.

"It's been the same Monday, Tuesday. It's been like a Saturday night every day."

Video report by Lewis Warner

So could this be enough to save the industry?Pizza Express announced on Tuesday that it could close around 67 of its UK restaurants, with up to 1,100 jobs at risk. Last Week Byron Burger announced it was closing 31 of its 51 stores and axing 651 jobs.Nick Lancaster, Professor of Practice at the University of Cumbria said: "I think that's more to do with where the high street is, I think rents have sat too high for too long, and they struggle with that additional cost."

"Cumbria is dominated by independents and they have got the ability and are incredibly agile so I think Cumbria has got every reason to be optimistic about what happens next."

It seems, at least for now, the scheme is helping out. But whether that continues into September, depends very much on the virus and how it controls our lives.