Police investigating the death of a man who was found in the River Caldew last month have arrested two more people.

The body of 26-year-old Carlisle man Lee McKnight was found in the area of Blackwell Hall, near Cummersdale, on the morning of the 24th July.

A 25-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy both from Carlisle have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Anyone with any information can report it directly to the Durranhill incident room via the major incident public reporting site here - https://mipp.police.uk/

Anyone with information can also contact police by calling 101 and ask to speak to an officer from the North Cumbria Crime and Safeguarding Team, quoting incident number 36 of 24 July. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.