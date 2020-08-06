Extra safety measures are being introduced to Keswick Market after concerns were raised over a lack of social distancing.

Stalls ceased trading in March when the coronavirus pandemic hit the UK and was reintroduced on June 18.

Allerdale Borough Council is urging everyone going into the centre of Keswick and to the market to respect physical distancing and the measures that are in place to help keep residents, visitors, traders and staff safe.

The authority, who is responsible for the market, says there will also be fewer stalls and is working towards clarifying a one-way system, which will be introduced at the end of the week.

New measures will include:

A reduction in the number of stalls and some repositioned

Alterations to the market layout to help with compliance of the one-way system

Create clear entrances to the one-way system and improve signage with the addition of ‘no entry’ signs at specific points.

Extra marshalls will be brought in to help with the one-way system.

Cllr Paul Titley, Mayor of Keswick, said: “The town council’s number one objective is to keep Keswick safe. We expect these changes to the market will restore a safe environment to the square. Councillors will be assisting marshalls on market day. If residents are not satisfied we will think again.”

Market traders and marshalls will also be asked to wear face coverings where possible and will be advising visitors to do the same.

Cllr Tony Lywood, Cumbria County Council member for Keswick, said: “Keswick Market is hugely important to the lifeblood of the town, indeed its popularity and lack of space is exactly the issue. “I support any measures that make the market safer with proper social distancing and we are now all working together to make this a reality.

"The balance between safety and large numbers is a very tricky one, but if we don’t get it right the consequences are dire for all of us. We want to welcome everyone but it must be in an environment that is as safe.”