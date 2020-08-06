Article and video report by Hannah McNulty.

Tens of thousands of food parcels are being handed out across Cumbria every week, to stop children going hungry during the summer holidays.

One charity says demand has trebled - and most of those they're helping are now working families struggling to make ends meet.

FareShare delivers items that are then distributed by community groups across the county. They says 80% of the people they are helping are working families that are struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

22,000 meals are distributed every week to families in need.

Jeff Green, a food distribution manager from FareShare, said: "We're distributing enough food for in and around 20,000 meals per week.

"The need has become much greater because of what's happened. There's been a lot of shielding people, a lot of vulnerable groups who perhaps wouldn't have accessed this food provision before."

Among those being helped is Tracey from Carlisle. The mother-of-four has received parcels from FareShare and the Covid-19 Community Help Group.

She was offered assistance after her husband's hours was cut at work and she was under pressure with home schooling and shielding family members who have health issues

Tracey said: "The help was offered to us and you swallow your pride and think go on, and i worked out they were given to working families, they were going out to people who were working but having more difficulty and we fell into that category for so i accepted the help"The Covid-19 Community Help Group has received grants totally £45,000 to supply packed lunches to 600 children every week over the summer.

Cllr Lisa Brown said: "Household bills haven't stopped, we haven't stopped having to pay for rent, for electricity, because of coronavirus.

"The problem hasn't been solved because we've handed out packed lunches. It's a problem that's been going on for years but has intensified and the spotlight has been shone on it due to coronavirus."

Organisers are already looking ahead to the coming months, they know there's no 'quick fix' to this issue.