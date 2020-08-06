People living in Cumbria have been urged to 'remain vigilant' as cases of coronavirus continue to rise.

The warning comes in this week's COVID-19 status report, which shows 59 people tested positive for the virus in the week ending July 31 - an increase of 12 on the week before.

Local contact teams have traced 47 cases and identified 114 contacts, in the week ending Tuesday August 4.

The Carlisle and Eden areas, in the north of the county, continue to have some of the highest testing rates in England.

Despite this, health officials say the level of cases does not match those that prompted a local lockdown in other areas of the north west, including Greater Manchester.

Colin Cox, Cumbria’s Director of Public Health, said: “While this very slight upward trend is not what we want to see, the numbers remain very low.

“We are not seeing the levels that have prompted the tightening of measures we have seen in other parts of the north west, most recently in Greater Manchester.

“We are also seeing increasing activity by our Cumbria teams who are actively contact tracing, and we are pleased to see both Carlisle and Eden as two of the highest areas for the number of tests being carried out in England

“It is also very clear that the virus is still circulating and being passed between local people in the community, so we must not think that the risk has gone away. "

The public health director continued: "Only by continued vigilance and following the basic public health guidance will we prevent the number of people being infected growing again.

"We are urging people living in, and visiting, Cumbria to adhere to social distancing guidelines, wash your hands regularly and to provide good quality contact details to any venues you visit.

"If you are getting a taxi we would also advise you to wear a mask and wear them in shops and other indoor settings where it is advised.”

How do I get tested?

Testing is available at Penrith Rugby Club seven days a week. People can book a test at: https://www.nhs.uk/ask-for-a-coronavirus-test

Testing is also available in Annan and Gretna. Tests can be booked at: https://www.gov.scot/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-getting-tested/pages/arrange-a-test/

Home testing kits can also be ordered via https://www.nhs.uk/ask-for-a-coronavirus-test

NHS staff should arrange testing via their employer.

Anyone who tests positive is being asked to get in touch with the council's COVID-19 call centre on 0800 783 1968.