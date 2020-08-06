A woman has died and a man is seriously injured after a crash in Dumfries and Galloway.

Police were called at 4:20pm, on Wednesday, to a collision on the A75, near to Nutberry, Annan, after a grey Volkswagen Golf collided with a white Nissan Qashqai.

A 55-year-old woman, who was driving the Nissan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Volkswagen Golf, a 52-year-old man, was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The road was closed for eight hours for a collision investigation to be conducted at the scene and reopened early Thursday morning.

Sergeant Lloyd Caven, of Dumfries and Galloway Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of those involved with this tragic incident.

“Our enquiries are ongoing into the exact circumstances surrounding the crash and we would ask that if anyone was in the area at the time of the incident that they contact officers.

“I would also ask that if anyone has any possible dashcam footage of the area to get in touch with police. “Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2196 of 5 August."