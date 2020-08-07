A man has been airlifted to hospital after falling more than 40ft while climbing in the Lake District.

A major rescue operation was undertaken on Thursday, involving Keswick Mountain Rescue, the Great North Ambulance Service and the Coast Guard, after a 60-year-old climber fell in the Thirlmere valley.

He sustained head injuries when the rock protection he'd placed whilst climbing ripped out. The man hit the ground before tumbling down a steep slope and coming to a stop when his rope became tight. He was luckily able to secure himself to a tree before calling 999 and asking for mountain rescue.

A statement released by the Keswick team read: " A team Landrover with five team members quickly left the base followed shortly after by two more vehicles and other members going direct.

"Information was initially scant regarding the situation of the climber until one team member who lives locally reached the scene and was able to confirm location and to some degree his condition."

After a quick medical assessment, the team were able to move the man to a more stable surface to be further assessed by a HEMS doctor. He was then flown down by the Coast Guard to an air ambulance who then took him to Preston Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

It took 25 mountain rescue volunteers and three hours to rescue the man.