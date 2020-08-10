Article and video report by Emily Reader

As school leavers eagerly await their A-level results, ITV Border has been looking into how the Coronavirus pandemic has had an effect on their transition into higher education.

Not only were their entry exams cancelled, but there's still uncertainty surrounding whether undergraduates will be able to live on campus and go to face-to-face lectures.

The University of Cumbria is finding new ways of connecting with first years, but offering virtual tours of campus to help them familiarise themselves with where they will eventually be based, when government guidelines allow them to do so.

The University's admissions manager, Sharon Blaylock, said in 22 years of the job she has never known such a drastic change in circumstances, as what the class of 2020 are facing.

She also added that the University is doing everything it can to offer reassurance to students who are due to begin their studies in September.

Students considering a course at the University of Cumbria can watch the virtual tours on the University's website . They can also schedule appointments to talk to academics through the clearing call centre.

Virtual open days will take place on Saturday 15 August from 1-4pm. It is an opportunity for first years to explore the university from the comfort of their own home, while reading up on the available courses and asking any questions they may have.

Students are advised to book a place on the virtual tour on the University website.