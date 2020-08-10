An Army Major walking the length of the country barefoot is passing through the Scottish Borders today.

Chris Brannigan is journeying the 700-mile trek from Lands End to Edinburgh to raise money for a pioneering treatment for his daughter, who has a rare genetic condition.

Hasti is one of just 400 people in the UK who have Cornelia de Lange - a syndrome that causes reduced growth, speech difficulties and limb abnormalities.

Monday marks the 33rd day that Chris has been on the road. Photos shared on his social media show the impact of the journey on his feet, which are covered in bruises and blisters - but that hasn't stopped him.

The next leg of his route is 25 miles from Otterburn First School, in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, to Jedburgh Abbey.

Major Brannigan will finish his trek in Edinburgh with the goal of raising £400,000 - £280,000 of which has already been raised.

The family's final target is £2.5 million to provide treatment for others living with life-limiting conditions. You can help him by donating here.