A breastfeeding support group for mums in Cumbria has seen their memberships rocket more than 10 times over lockdown since taking classes online.

South Cumbria Breastfeeding Support says before the crisis the charity were helping around thirty families, now it's more than 300.

Prior to the coronavirus lockdown, the charity operated three local Breastfeeding Support groups in Kendal, Windermere and Ulverston. But now they have changed the way they work completely by taking services online in a way that supports local mums through pregnancy, birth and onwards.

Ann Bruce, from South Cumbria Breastfeeding Support, said: "It's been a particularly anxious and worrying time for families so I think this group has been a way that mums have connected.

"I can see that every day that mums are reaching out to one another. It's a real community - I don't know why we didn't do it years ago actually!"

South Cumbria Breastfeeding Support is a charity, and receives no NHS or Council funding. They rely on grants and donations to sustain their work. You can support them here.