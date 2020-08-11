In this episode, MSPs return from their summer recess to hear the Education Secretary announce a major u-turn on exams .

John Swinney apologises to pupils who had their results downgraded and tells them they will all see them upgraded. Peter MacMahon speaks to John Swinney. And the new leader of the Scottish Conservatives tells Representing Border he can be First Minister next year. We have an extended interview with Douglas Ross.

