Recovery works are underway to reinstate a Cumbrian nuclear facility's steam supply after bad weather overnight caused a power dip.

Sellafield, close to seascale, was placed into a "safe shutdown" as a precaution while engineers work to return the site's supply.

A spokesperson from the facility said: "The status of the site remains normal and site-based personnel have been asked to report to work as normal.

"Our priority is to maintain the safety and security of the site."

Many of Sellafield's processes are reliant on steam and for conventional uses such as heating of buildings and providing hot water for employees.

More on this as we get it.