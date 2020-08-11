Historic England has awarded a further £250,000 towards the restoration of the Union Chain Bridge.

Spanning the River Tweed, the structure was built in 1820 and was a major transport link between England and Scotland for two centuries.

It was designed by English Royal Navy office Captain Samuel Brown, who patented and produced wrought iron chains after being affected by the loss of Royal Naval ships which had broken free from their weak hempen ropes.

When the Union Chain Bridge opened it was the longest wrought iron suspension bridge in the world with a span of 449 feet and the first vehicular bridge of its type in the UK.

The bridge celebrated its 200th birthday last month and will undergo some much-needed TLC, costing around £10.5m. The Historic England grant will go towards these 'essential' repairs to the anchoring mechanisms and masonry attached to the rock face at the English end of the Grade I-listed Bridge.

Charles Smith, Acting Regional Director for Historic England in the North East and Yorkshire, said: “The Union Chain Bridge is one of the most majestic and historically important bridges in the North East and Scotland.

"We are proud to be playing a key role in this cross-border restoration project, which will hopefully help secure the bridge’s future for the next 200 years.”

Northumberland County Councillor Glen Sanderson, Cabinet Member for Environment and Local Services, said: “We’re delighted by this fantastic contribution from Historic England.

“This bridge means so much to so many people and it’s all down to generous awards such as this we are able to start work on what will be a hugely complex but inspirational restoration scheme.”