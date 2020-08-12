A level students across Cumbria will be waking up to their exam results on Thursday after the coronavirus pandemic saw exams cancelled for the first time in 130 years.

Government officials say keeping the mid-August results day will help with continuity for further education. However this results day is likely to be different for pupils across the county for many different reasons.

Here's everything you need to know:

When is A-level results day 2020?

A-level results day in England is on Thursday 13 August. Results for A-level equivalent technical qualifications like BTECs and Cambridge Technicals will also be released on the same day.

How do I get my A-level results?

The results will be available from 0800 BST on Thursday morning. Every school or college has its own method of delivery. Some have invited pupils in from 8am, others will e-mail students to ask them to login to an online portal.

How are my A-level results calculated?

All exams in 2020 were called off as the coronavirus lockdown forced schools to close. As a result, this year's A-level grades have been calculated based on a student's previous performance.

The central assessment grade is a prediction of how the student would have done in each subject, had exams taken place.

Classwork, homework, assignments and coursework are also taken into consideration when working out this grade.

The predictions were sent to the exam boards alongside a rank order of which students the teachers believed would do best within each grade for each subject.

Exam boards have moderated these school-assessed grades to ensure this year's results are not significantly higher than previous years and the value of students' grades are not undermined.

As part of the standardisation process, exam boards have also taken into account historical performance data to determine the proportion of students who achieved each grade in previous years.

Individual grades may have been adjusted upwards or downwards after moderation. This means that the final grade awarded to a student could be different from the one their school or college submitted.

What if I'm not happy with my grades?

If you feel your grades don't accurately reflect your performance, you have three options.

Firstly, you can appeal on the basis that "the correct process has not been followed" in calculating your grades. The appeal against the exam board is carried out by schools and colleges, on students’ behalf, and it is not an appeal against teachers’ use of their professional judgement.

Secondly, in a change announced a day before results day, you can appeal to use your grades in mock exams if they are higher than the calculated grade. Here you will have to go through an appeals process, with the school required to submit evidence to the exam board as to why you should be allowed to go forward with your mock exam results.

Thirdly, if you are not happy with your calculated grades or mock exam grades, then you have the option to sit your exams in the autumn. AS and A-level exams will take place from October 5-23.

If you get a better result in these exams you can carry that forward instead of the other two grades. All three grades will hold the same value with universities, colleges and employers, the Department for Education (DfE) has said.

What are my options after A Levels?

University or college

If you have only just missed out on the grades needed for your university offer, then your chosen university may still offer you a place on your course. If they don't, they may offer you a place on a similar course.

This is called an Unconditional Change at Confirmation (UCC) and will show on Track (the UCAS portal where applicants can track their university offers).

If this happens you have five days before you make a decision.

If you are getting your exam scripts remarked, make sure you let your chosen university or college know.

Whatever happens give your chosen university a phone call to find out what your options are.

Clearing

If you didn't secure a place on your uni course, you can get in touch with clearing services who may be able to find you a spot in another university.

You can search for university places and information about them on UCAS's website. Spaces will become available and unavailable at different times, so make sure you keep checking.

You must call the university yourself, as you may have a mini-interview on the phone, so make sure you know why you want a place on that course and that you have your grades in front of you.

I don't fancy going to university anymore.

With everything going on in the world, it's easy to understand if you don't feel like going to university right now.

Make sure to let the university know as soon as possible as well as updating Track.

The uni may be able to defer your place until next year when you feel more comfortable going, but make sure to check with them.

Apprenticeships

Modern Apprenticeships are another way in which to gain professional qualifications and work experience, while being paid at the same time. You’ll spend 80% of the working week at your place of employment, and 20% at your place of study.

The list is endless when it comes to areas you can specialise in, and it can be a great way to expand your experience and skills.

If you'd like to know more about this option we spoke to Russell Williamson, from Dumfries, who is now an award-winning printer's apprentice. Watch his story here.

You can find out more about your options for courses in Cumbria here.

Employment

Alternatively, some people may head straight into job after finishing their A levels. Essential skills and experience will be developed this way, while increasing your employability.

UCAS says having work experience and building your CV will make you stand out to employers, and will open up job opportunities in the future.

Other qualifications

You can still get qualifications without having to appeal your exam results or go to university.

BTECs and OCR Nationals are work-related qualifications which offer a mix of theory and practice.

A Higher National Diploma (HND) is a two-year qualification offered by colleges that you may be able to top up into a degree if you get high enough marks.

Gap year

According to UCAS, gap years can offer you the opportunity to gain skills and experiences, while giving you time to reflect and focus on what you want to do next.

These skills can be transferred onto your CV, with many employers valuing the experiences students have gained if they’ve actively managed their time, set themselves goals, and stretched themselves.

However, check coronavirus travel restrictions for countries you plan to visit.

Useful links