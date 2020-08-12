With pupils in England receiving their A-Level results this week, it's a nervous time for many who've had an uncertain few months due to the pandemic. Many will be worried they will be given lower grades than they hoped for, which could mean they miss out on a university place.

All this week we're focusing on the Class of Covid-19. We meet Russell Williamson, from Dumfries, who says university doesn't have to be the only option.

He's an award-winning printer's apprentice after deciding the university path wasn't for him. While many of his friends chose other routes to kickstart their careers- he decided to mix college work with on the job training at Alba Printers.