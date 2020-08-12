North Cumbria's hospital trust is set to receive funding to support the extra strain on services expected in the winter.

The £4m will allow hospitals in Carlisle and Whitehaven to increase its capacity for emergency cases, set up enhanced infection prevention and make improvements to its urgent treatment services.

Dean Oliver, Executive Director of Performance & Improvement at North Cumbria Integrated NHS Foundation Trust said:

“The Trust is very pleased that we have received confirmation of funding to help in our preparedness for winter.

“The money will be used to support the delivery of the same day emergency care service to the Cumberland Infirmary site to bring it in line with the successful emergency care model in place at the West Cumberland hospital.

"There will also be refurbishment to both of the Trusts emergency care departments and at ambulatory care unit at the West Cumberland hospital.

“We are waiting for final confirmation that the bids we have submitted in regards to the above are an appropriate use of funds and will share updates on the progress in due course.”

It was announced on Tuesday that Boris Johnson would be allocating £300 million to trusts across England to upgrade facilities ahead of the colder months.

The Prime Minister said the additional cash would enable hospitals to maintain essential services and reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection during the coming months.

The funding comes from a £1.5 billion capital building allocation for the NHS set out by Mr Johnson in June.