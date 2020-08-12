A landslide on the A68 connecting the Borders to Edinburgh has had further slippage overnight.

The route, near the village of Fala, was forced to close on Wednesday after severe weather hit the UK.

Photos show one of the carriageways has completely collapsed into the side verge after heavy rain and thunderstorms.

An initial assessment suggested the the sheer volume of water is the cause of the collapse and it will take some time for the road to reopen. A diversion has been put in place.

The contractor, AMEY, who looks after trunk routes in the region, says it's 'a challenging location' and they continue to investigate the full extent of the damage.