Eight staff members at a pub Carlisle are isolating after a colleague tested positive for coronavirus.

The Woodrow Wilson on Botchergate remains open and its owner, Wetherspoons, says no one else has tested positive for the illness.

A spokesperson from the pub confirmed the news. Eddie Gershon said: "We can confirm that one staff member from The Woodrow Wilson (Carlisle) has tested positive for COVID-19.

"They are not showing any symptoms, at this time. They are in isolation and will continue to follow government guidance, until they are safe to return to work.

"No other staff members (including the eight currently isolating, as a result of close contact) have reported symptoms, nor have any of them tested positive."The pub is trading as usual."

It comes as 55 new cases are confirmed in Cumbria – a slight decrease from previous week which was 59.

The county council’s Director of Public Health, Colin Cox is still reminding people to continue to be vigilant and and follow social distancing guidelines and good hygiene measures.

In a statement, Colin Cox said: "“While this week we have seen a small decrease – I must stress it is very small but that said it is very welcome.

“We are still not seeing the levels in Cumbria that have prompted the tightening of measures seen in other parts of the country this week such as Aberdeen.

“Sadly as we have seen from media coverage this week the virus is still circulating and being passed between local people in the community, so we must not think that the risk is going away – even though we have seen a decrease in numbers this week.

"Only by continued vigilance and following the basic public health guidance will we continue to prevent the number of people being infected."