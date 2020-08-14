A pre-season friendly between Workington Reds and Carlisle United has been called off after a player tested positive for coronavirus.

The match was due to take place behind closed doors at Borough Park on Saturday 15 August, at 3pm, but it was announced today that a Reds player had tested positive.

Despite not showing any symptoms of the virus, the clubs have decided to call off the game in the interests of the safety of everyone concerned.

An under-18 fixture, due to be played at Creighton Rugby Club on Friday night, has also been cancelled with 'safety once again the first and foremost consideration.'