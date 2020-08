Today marks the 75th anniversary of VJ Day - when Japan surrendered and the Second World War came to an end.

It's estimated more that 70,000 soldiers from Britain and the Commonwealth died in combat against Japanese forces.

Carlisle man, Tony Parrini, has been sharing his uncle's experiences as a soldier in the Far East after researching his ancestry. He discovered his relative, John Brookfield Gould, had been a prisoner of war in Japan.