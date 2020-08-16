A two-year-old boy from Carlisle with a rare form of Leukemia has travelled to Singapore for what his family hope could be life-saving treatment.

Stanley Dalton travelled to the country on Sunday with his mother, after she managed to raise £500,000 for the treatment through the family's 'Save our Stan' campaign.

Posting on social media, Stanley's mum Georgia said they were 'unbelievably grateful' for everybody's support.

She said: "We have had nothing but support and kindness shown to us.

"The whole town and places much further away have come together to give us a chance to save our son.

"Because of all of you amazing people sharing, donating and raising awareness for Stanley's fundraiser, we have done it!

"After adding up our just giving, cash donations, cheques and money from events, we have hit our target!"

Georgia Dalton said she had been nervous to set up a fundraising page initially, after concerns that it could be targeted by online trolls, but she was reassured by the kindness of the community who rallied round to support the cause.

Georgia said: "Four weeks ago today I set this page up praying that we could raise money to save our Stan.

"I was anxious about putting our story out there as I had not told many people about Stanley's diagnosis and I was warned that trolls may make nasty comments as sadly it does happen on pages like this. But I needn’t of worried about anything."